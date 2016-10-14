

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics (SSNLF.OB, SSNNF.OB, SMSN.L) said that it estimates a negative impact of approximately mid-3 trillion won in operating profit from the fourth quarter of 2016 through the first quarter of 2017, due to the discontinuation of Galaxy Note7 sales.



The company already allocated the expected direct cost from the discontinuation of Galaxy Note7 sales in its third quarter earnings guidance revision announced on October 11, but expects the drop in revenue from the discontinued sales to continue to have a negative impact on operating profit for the next two quarters.



The negative impact is estimated in the mid-2 trillion won range for the fourth quarter of 2016 and at approximately 1 trillion won for the first quarter of 2017.



Moving forward, Samsung Electronics plans to normalize its mobile business by expanding sales of flagship models such as the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge.



Samsung Electronics said earlier this week that it trimmed its forecast for third quarter sales and operating profit citing that the SEC has stopped sales, exchanges and production of the Galaxy Note 7.



The company now projects third-quarter consolidated sales, based on K-IFRS, to be about 47 trillion Korean won, lower than previously expected sales of about 49 trillion Korean won.



Consolidated operating profit would be approximately 5.2 trillion Korean won, compared to previous estimate of about 7.8 trillion Korean won.



On October 7, Samsung had said that it expects operating profit for the third quarter to increase 5.5 percent from year-ago quarter operating profit of 7.39 trillion won, despite a global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones.



In early September, Samsung confirmed that it stopped the sales of Galaxy Note 7 due to a battery cell issue, and recalled the device for overheating problems that caused some of the phones to catch fire. It offered replacements, but the company was forced to abandon the device after issues with the replaced devices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX