

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 1.9 percent on year in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That exceeded forecasts for 1.6 percent and was up from 1.3 percent in August.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent after gaining 0.1 percent a month earlier.



Producer prices were up 0.1 percent on year - turning positive after more than four years of contraction. That compared to forecasts for a 0.3 percent decline following the 0.8 percent contraction in the previous month.



