

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - MercadoLibre Inc.(MELI) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7.10 million shares of its common stock offered by its existing stockholders, eBay Inc., and eBay's subsidiary, eBay International Treasury Center S.à r.l. at a price to the public of $168.00 per share.



In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,026,062 additional shares of common stock from eBay Inc. MercadoLibre will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the Selling Stockholders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX