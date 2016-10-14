

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market swung between gains and losses on Friday, with investors treading cautiously following the weak lead from Wall Street and ahead of the release of Chinese inflation data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 28.17 points or 0.17 percent to 16,802.41, off a high of 16,840.21 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is adding 0.7 percent, Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.1 percent, while Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.6 percent and Honda is down 0.5 percent, while Suzuki is rising almost 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding almost 3 percent and SoftBank is higher by almost 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.5 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent, while JX Holdings is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Fujitsu is advancing more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company has launched an initial bidding round for the household internet operations of its subsidiary Nifty.



Fast Retailing is rising almost 3 percent on upbeat earnings outlook and Yokogawa Electric is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, DeNA Co. is down more than 3 percent and Fujikura is lower by 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.6 percent on year in September, coming in at 943.2 trillion yen. That followed the 3.3 percent gain in August.



The Bank of Japan also said that producer prices in Japan was flat on month in September, versus forecasts for -0.1 percent after easing 0.3 percent in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday as disappointing Chinese trade data stoked concerns about the global economy. Concerns about a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve also weighed on the markets.



The Dow dipped 45.26 points or 0.3 percent to 18,098.94, the Nasdaq slid 25.69 points or 0.5 percent to 5,213.33 and the S&P 500 fell 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,132.55.



The major European markets also came under pressure on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday, even as the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had jumped by 4.9 million barrels in the week to October 7. WTI oil for November settled at $50.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX