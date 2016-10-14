TOKYO, Oct 14, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd. announced that Bank Saint Petersburg (BSPB), the leading bank in North-West Russia, started accepting JCB cards at POS terminals and ATMs.The bank network includes 7,100 POS terminals and 700 ATMs located not only in Saint Petersburg but also throughout the Leningrad region, in Moscow and Kaliningrad. JCBI started card issuing business with local banks in Russia in 2015 and cardmember base has been expanding. The partnership with BSPB will make JCB cardmembers feel more comfortable to use their cards, and enhance JCB presence in the market and increase JCB brand awareness.Commenting on the announcement, Kimihisa Imada, Deputy President of JCBI, said: "With this launch, JCB expands card acceptance in one of the most popular and famous destinations in Russia. Saint Petersburg has been recognized as Europe's Leading Destination for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards and we are proud that JCB cardmembers from all over the world will be able to use their cards while travelling and sightseeing in the area."Pavel Filimonenok, Deputy Chairman of the management board of BSPB, added: "It is very important for us that our bank is among the top ten banks in Russia certified by one of the leading worldwide payment brands - JCB. We highly evaluate the potential of our collaboration with JCB as the payment brand is actively growing and the global volume of transactions made by JCB cards has nearly doubled over the past 3 years."About Bank Saint PetersburgBank Saint Petersburg is one of the leading banks of the Northwestern region of Russia. The bank was established in 1990. It became an essential part of the financial and economic sphere of the Northwestern region of Russia. The bank has 1.7 million retail customers and 56 thousand companies in 58 offices located in Saint Petersburg, the Leningrad region, Moscow and Kaliningrad. The bank ranks 16th among Russian banks by assets (according to the Interfax informative and analytical agency).About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 31 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in 190 countries and territories. JCB cards are now issued in 21 countries and territories, with more than 95 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Note: Statistics in About JCB are as of March 2016.ContactJCB International Co., Ltd.Ayako TanakaCorporate PlanningTel: 81-3-5778-8390Email: jcbinternational-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.