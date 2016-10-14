TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Nach Nintendo plant auch der Playstation-Hersteller Sony einem Medienbericht zufolge den Einstieg in die Welt der Smartphone-Spiele. Wie die japanische Wirtschaftszeitung "Nikkei" am Freitag berichtete, sollen die ersten Smartphone-Spiele gegen März 2018 herauskommen. Sony habe dabei Japan und andere Märkte in Asien im Visier. Das Unternehmen würde damit dem Beispiel des heimischen Konkurrenten Nintendo folgen, der nach jahrelangem Zögern mit "Super Mario Run" für das iPhone ebenfalls demnächst den Sprung auf Smartphones wagt. Bisher gab es Nintendo-Spiele nur auf Konsolen. Sony Interactive Entertainment plane neue Spiele basierend auf Titeln für die eigene Playstation-Konsole, hieß es./ln/DP/zb

