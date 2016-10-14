TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Nach Nintendo plant auch der
TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Nach Nintendo plant auch der
Playstation-Hersteller Sony
ISIN JP3435000009 JP3756600007
2016-10-14
|04:49
|Presse: Auch Sony plant Spiele für Smartphones
|TOKIO (dpa-AFX) - Nach Nintendo plant auch der
Playstation-Hersteller Sony einem Medienbericht
zufolge den Einstieg in die Welt der Smartphone-Spiele. Wie die
japanische Wirtschaftszeitung...
|00:51
|PlayStation VR is easily the winner in virtual reality right now
|Do
|Sony's virtual reality for all is a test for industry
|Do
|Sony on VR launch: Try it, you'll like it ... and buy it: The key to expanding the realm of virtual reality is ...
|Do
|Sony to launch smartphone games in 2018 - Nikkei
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SONY CORPORATION
|29,843
|+1,30 %