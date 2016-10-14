VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 13, 2016) - In a historic move a Vancouver-based internet marketing firm today announced it would no longer take monthly payments from new real estate clients until their website is on page one of Google organic search results for their highest volume keyword phrase.

Touting itself as North America's only SEO agency to do so, Top Agent Internet Marketing also provides a $10,000 website with custom lead capture software at no charge. "The incentive is all on us," says Ken Lapp, President of Top Agent. "The client doesn't make any monthly payments until there are large numbers of qualified prospects coming to their website."

According to the U.S. National Association of Realtors online access has prompted dramatic shifts in the way people buy and sell real estate. 42% of home buyers started their purchase journey online. And 82% of buyers and sellers said that websites provided a useful resource during their search.

As more home buyers and sellers go online to find the information they need, real estate agents who have an effective strategy for appearing in the top of search results have a huge advantage.

Ken Lapp recently wrote a #1 Amazon Best Selling book on internet marketing for real estate agents called Sold: How Top Real Estate Agents Are Using the Internet to Capture More Leads and Close More Sales. A free hard copy of the 220 page book is available upon request at the Top Agent website http://www.topagentinternetmarketing.com or phone at 604-266-0395.

Top Agent Internet Marketing is a Google Analytics qualified business with an A+ BBB rating. Their parent company has been doing internet marketing since 1999, making them one of the most experienced and knowledgeable SEO agencies for real estate agents in the world.

