

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly edging higher on Friday, a day after soft Chinese trade data dampened investor sentiment. Investors are treading cautiously ahead of the release of Chinese inflation data later in the day, for further clues about the health of the world's second-largest economy.



The Australian market is edging higher, following the weak cues from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices. Gains in retail stocks helped offset weakness in all the other sectors.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is up 4.90 points or 0.09 percent to 5,440.40, off a high of 5,442.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 6.10 points or 0.11 percent to 5,524.40.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are declining more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is losing almost 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is down 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is losing almost 3 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Bank, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.



In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum and Santos are declining almost 1 percent each, while Oil Search is down 0.6 percent despite a slight increase in crude oil prices overnight.



Bucking the trend, retail stocks are higher. Harvey Norman is advancing more than 1 percent, JB Hi-Fi is adding 0.7 percent, and Woolworths is rising almost 1 percent.



News Corp. is reportedly close to completing an acquisition of subscription news channel Sky News for A$20 million to A$25 million. Shares of News Corp. are edging down 0.03 percent.



Shares of Fantastic Holdings are surging more than 41 percent after the furniture maker said it has received a A$361.4 million takeover offer from larger rival Steinhoff Asia Pacific Holdings.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is rising against the U.S. dollar on Friday after disappointing Chinese trade data and a fall in U.S. bond yields. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7569, up from US$0.7531 on Thursday.



The Japanese market swung between gains and losses, with investors treading cautiously following the weak lead from Wall Street and ahead of the release of Chinese inflation data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 28.17 points or 0.17 percent to 16,802.41, off a high of 16,840.21 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is adding 0.7 percent, Sony is advancing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is up 0.1 percent, while Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.6 percent and Honda is down 0.5 percent, while Suzuki is rising almost 2 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding almost 3 percent and SoftBank is higher by almost 2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.5 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent, while JX Holdings is declining 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Fujitsu is advancing more than 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company has launched an initial bidding round for the household internet operations of its subsidiary Nifty.



Fast Retailing is rising almost 3 percent on its upbeat earnings outlook and Yokogawa Electric is higher by more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 4 percent, DeNA Co. is down more than 3 percent and Fujikura is lower by 3 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.6 percent on year in September, coming in at 943.2 trillion yen. That followed the 3.3 percent gain in August.



The Bank of Japan also said that producer prices in Japan was flat on month in September, versus forecasts for -0.1 percent after easing 0.3 percent in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Friday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia are modestly higher, while Shanghai, Malaysia and Taiwan are down with modest losses.



On Wall Street, stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday as disappointing Chinese trade data stoked concerns about the global economy. Concerns about a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve also weighed on the markets.



The Dow dipped 45.26 points or 0.3 percent to 18,098.94, the Nasdaq slid 25.69 points or 0.5 percent to 5,213.33 and the S&P 500 fell 6.63 points or 0.3 percent to 2,132.55.



The major European markets also came under pressure on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose Thursday, even as the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude oil inventories had jumped by 4.9 million barrels in the week to October 7. WTI oil for November settled at $50.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX