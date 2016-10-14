Ossur Hf: Q3 2016 Results - Conference call Thursday 27 October

Announcement from Össur hf. no: 85/2016
Conference call on Thursday 27 October at 9:00 CET/ 7:00 GMT/ 3:00 EDT
After market closing on Wednesday 26 October, Össur will publish its financial results for Q3 2016. On Thursday 27 October, Össur will host a conference call at 9:00 CET where Jon Sigurdsson, President and CEO, and Sveinn Solvason, CFO, will present and discuss the results of the quarter. The conference call will be conducted in English. A webcast can be followed on the Össur website: www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors)
To participate in the conference call please call one of the following telephone numbers:
DK: + 45 3544 5580
UK: + 44 (0) 203 364 5374
SE: + 46 (0) 8 505 564 74
US: + 1 855 753 2230
IS: + 354 800 7417
Presentation material will be available on the Company's website www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors), on the News System of NASDAQ OMX: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/ (http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/) and on the Thomson Reuters website http://www.thomsonreutersone.com (http://www.thomsonreutersone.com/)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire