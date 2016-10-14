

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-month high of 1.4517 against the euro, a 3-day high of 0.7607 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 79.01 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4606, 0.7569 and 78.47, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.0039 from an early 3-day low of 0.9978.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.44 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.01 against the loonie.



