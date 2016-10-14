



HONG KONG, Oct 14, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Supported by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), "Fashion Hong Kong" will return to Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO next Monday, featuring three innovative Hong Kong fashion designers; Chailie Ho and Polly Ho who took part in the event last year as well as first-time participant Vickie Au. The "Fashion Hong Kong" group show will be held at Hall B in Shibuya Hikarie at 8:30pm on 17 October. Also, the Fashion Hong Kong Gallery will be held from 17 to 20 October, showcasing the designers' collections and featuring 24 fashion and accessories brands.Fashion design trio demonstrate versatilityTokyo is known for its fashion-forward culture while Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO is one of the top-tier international fashion weeks. In the "Fashion Hong Kong" show, Chailie Ho will present her collection "Dream, or Jail", which searches for an innovative breakthrough by building around special silhouettes and presenting the tension of fabrics. Following her success last year, Polly Ho's latest collection, "The Double Life of Madam White Snake", is inspired by the Chinese legend "Madam White Snake" and created with delicate Canton silk and traditional Chinese knot structures, which reflect her "East meets West" design philosophy. Making her debut at the event, Vickie Au will introduce her "Urban Chill" collection. Applying deconstructivist architectural styles and modern swimming pool features, the collection embodies a refreshing summery feeling.Hong Kong's strong fashion heritage"In Hong Kong, we have an ideal and supportive environment for the fashion industry. We have a strong heritage in the fashion business, from fashion design and manufacturing to marketing and sales support services, everything is fueled up and ready to go," said Raymond Yip, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC. "We have a pool of talented and creative fashion designers and you can easily recognise their creativity and aspirations for aesthetics in the choice of fabrics and cuttings of their collections. Through promoting the Hong Kong designers and brands in the international fashion arena, we hope to promote and showcase their talents." Mr Yip added that the Hong Kong designers are thrilled to have the opportunity to display their latest collections at the Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO and present their finest designs to local buyers, media, bloggers and fashionistas for a second year in a row.Japanese buyers, PR experts and media representatives have specifically made a trip to Hong Kong to assist the designers with their collection preparations for the Japanese market.Creativity is the hallmark of Hong Kong accessory brandsThe "Fashion Hong Kong" show will be followed by the Fashion Hong Kong Gallery at 8/F Shibuya Hikarie from 17 to 20 October. At the Fashion Gallery, visitors will be able to see and handle designers' runway pieces as well as a wide range of fashion accessories, such as eyewear, handbags and shoes from 23 Hong Kong brands. Thirteen of the designers' brands are introduced at K11, a revolutionary museum retail concept that fuses art and shopping, featuring top global and local brands in a complex adorned with sculptures and interactive art.Hong Kong companies to support fashion designersThe HKTDC has invited Canon Hongkong and professional photographer Chris Luk to support Hong Kong designers by capturing the special moments of the event with the flagship EOS-1D X Mark II camera. The advantages of the newly-developed model will be fully appreciated through creative and high-quality runway show and fashion gallery photos and videos.In deference to Japanese culture and its strong emphasis on tradition, the HKTDC has partnered with Polytrade Paper, a pioneer in Hong Kong's eco-friendly paper industry, to provide top quality and environmentally friendly materials and stimulate creative thinking at the event. By collectively presenting fashion and paper art at "Fashion Hong Kong", the show highlights Hong Kong's position as a lifestyle trendsetter in Asia.Furthermore, another fashion event, Asia Fashion Collection (AFC) will be held in Tokyo on 16 October. In the show, Hong Kong designer Kevin Ho will join hands with other designers from Taiwan, Korea and Japan to present their latest collections. AFC is an incubation project, produced by Vantan and PARCO, and supported by the HKTDC and Taiwan Textile Federation."Fashion Hong Kong" is a series of overseas promotional events organised by the HKTDC to promote Hong Kong fashion designers and brands at leading international fashion weeks. In addition to Amazon Fashion Week TOKYO (2017S/S), the 2016/17 series also includes Hong Kong designer participation in Copenhagen Fashion Week and the upcoming New York Fashion Week."Fashion Hong Kong" Group ShowDate: 17 October 2016 (Monday)Time: 8:30 pmAddress: Shibuya Hikarie Hall B, 9/F Shibuya Hikarie, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanWebsite:https://amazonfashionweektokyo.com/en/brands/detail/fashion-hong-konghttp://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk"Fashion Hong Kong Gallery"Date: 17 to 20 October 2015 (Monday to Thursday)Time: 11am - 8pmAddress: CUBE 1,2,3, & The Court, 8/F Shibuya Hikarie, 2-21-1 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, JapanWebsite: http://www.hikarie8.com/cube; http://www.hikarie8.com/courtAmazon Fashion Week TOKYO 2017 Spring/SummerDate: 17 - 23 October 2016 (Monday - Sunday)Website: http://amazonfashionweektokyo.comAsia Fashion Collection - Tokyo StageDate: 16 October 2016 (Sunday)Time: 3pmWebsite: http://asiafashioncollection.comHKTDC Photo Link: http://bit.ly/2dAsj3CPress releases in Chinese at http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tc.About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. 