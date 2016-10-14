

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 10-day high of 1.5495 against the euro and a 4-day high of 74.07 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5574 and 73.57, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi advanced to 3-day highs of 0.7133 and 1.0655 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7096 and 1.0665, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.52 against the euro, 75.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.05 against the aussie.



