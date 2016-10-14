

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO), announced Friday that Philippine Airlines, Inc., flag carrier of the Philippines, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire up to 12 Q400 aircraft.



The company said the airline becomes launch customer of extra-capacity, two-class Q400 aircraft. The 86-seat aircraft will feature 10 premium service seats.



Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said, 'Integrating the extra-capacity, two-class Q400 aircraft into its operations is the ideal solution for Philippine Airlines as it reshapes its domestic air travel strategy. With its perfect balance of passenger amenities and operational flexibility, the 86-seat Q400 aircraft will offer Philippine Airlines significant opportunities to differentiate itself in the region's fiercely competitive environment.'



