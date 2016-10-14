

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 5-week high of 1.4568 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4585.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the loonie advanced to a 3-day high of 1.3184 and a 2-day high of 78.83 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3193 and 78.59, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.43 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 80.00 against the yen.



