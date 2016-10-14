

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales increased for the third consecutive month in August, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.



Retail trade turnover climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in August, faster than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Similarly, retail sales volume grew 0.9 percent annually in August, following a 0.8 percent gain in July.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 1.4 percent on year and those of non-food products went up by 0.5 percent.



The shopping day composition in August had a positive effect on sales, the agency said.



