LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - October 14, 2016) - Broadband World Forum - Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking, will be exhibiting at Broadband World Forum, held October 18-20 in London. Airgain's meeting suite will be located at the ExCel Convention Centre, South Gallery Room 6. The company will be showcasing its latest innovations in over-the-air (OTA) wireless performance validation and optimization, as well as new solutions for machine-to-machine (M2M) smart meter wireless connectivity, and advances in the optimization of wireless streaming for 4K ultra high definition (UHD) TVs.

Airgain will showcase a live demonstration of its proprietary OTA performance optimization and automation suite. Airgain has become a market leader for in-home 802.11 optimized solutions for networking, video streaming, connected home, and home automation applications through its OTA active feedback design methodology. Airgain's automation suite measures effective throughput of the most sophisticated 802.11 Wi-Fi protocols for multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO), and other 802.11-based technologies. The touch-controlled system employs high precision for repeatability of results and adds support for larger devices such as 4K UHD flat screen TVs.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices. Our innovative antenna systems open up exciting new possibilities in wireless services requiring high speed throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier grade quality. Our antennas are found in devices deployed in carrier, enterprise, and residential wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters, digital televisions, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Airgain partners with and supplies the largest blue chip brands in the world, including original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset makers, and global operators. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Cambridge, United Kingdom, Taipei, Taiwan, and Suzhou, China. For more information, visit airgain.com.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

