Technip (Paris:TEC) (ISIN:FR0000131708) (ADR:TKPPY) has been awarded a subsea contract by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, (wholly owned subsidiary of PETRONAS), for the Samarang Redevelopment Project Phase 2 EOR, in Malaysia.

Under this contract, Technip will manage the engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of flexible pipelines, with diameters ranging from 4" to 6", as well as EPCIC of associated platform I-tubes.

The contract will be executed by Technip's operating center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and is scheduled for completion in quarter three of 2017.

Technip will leverage on its unique subsea integrated approach, from fabrication to installation for the project:

the flexible pipelines will be manufactured at Asiaflex Products, Technip's manufacturing facility located in Tanjung Langsat, Johor, Malaysia,

its vessels will be mobilized for installation works during the first half of 2017.

Arnaud Pieton, President of Technip in Asia Pacific, commented: "We are proud to have been awarded this new contract with our optimised solutions. It demonstrates our capacity to leverage on our integrated offerings in both fabrication and installation of flexible pipelines, which remain unequaled in the market today."

Technip is a world leader in project management, engineering and construction for the energy industry.

From the deepest Subsea oil gas developments to the largest and most complex Offshore and Onshore infrastructures, our close to 32,500 people are constantly offering the best solutions and most innovative technologies to meet the world's energy challenges.

Present in 45 countries, Technip has state-of-the-art industrial assets on all continents and operates a fleet of specialized vessels for pipeline installation and subsea construction.

Technip shares are listed on the Euronext Paris exchange, and its ADR is traded in the US on the OTCQX marketplace as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: TKPPY).

