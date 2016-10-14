

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Europe's passenger car sales volume rose to its highest September level on record, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association showed Friday.



Passenger car registrations increased 7.2 percent in September from prior year to 1.45 million units. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was slower than the 10 percent growth seen in August.



All major markets registered growth in September, contributing to the overall upturn. Italy's registrations advanced 17.4 percent and sales in Spain climbed 13.9 percent. Germany logged 9.4 percent increase.



At the same time, sales in France and the U.K. grew only 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



During January to September, the European passenger car market grew 8 percent to reach 11.24 million units.



The overall increase through the first three-quarters of the year showed the market's ongoing recovery with all of the big five markets posting solid growth rates.



