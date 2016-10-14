

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The pound fell to 1.2186 against the U.S. dollar and 126.68 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2253 and 127.04, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 0.9047 and 1.2037 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9017 and 1.2080, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the greenback, 124.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the euro and 1.17 against the franc.



