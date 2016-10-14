

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer prices increased at a stable pace in September, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-over-year in September, the same rate of climb as in August. Prices have been rising since April.



Consumer prices were raised in September by increases in the vehicle tax, hospital fees, dentist fees and rents from one year ago, the agency said.



Health costs grew 6.7 percent on year, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went down by 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent from August, when it rose fractionally by 0.04 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 0.5 percent yearly and by 0.2 percent monthly in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX