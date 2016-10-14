sprite-preloader
Freitag, 14.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,708 Euro		+1,058
+7,75 %
WKN: 919668 ISIN: US4567881085 Ticker-Symbol: IOY 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sensex
1-Jahres-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,419
14,929
08:59
14,42
14,93
08:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INFOSYS LTD ADR
INFOSYS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFOSYS LTD ADR14,708+7,75 %