

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hedge-fund operator Man Group Plc. (MNGPF.PK, MNGPY.PK, EMG.L) reported that its Funds under management or FUM has increased by 6% to $80.7 billion at 30 September 2016, compared to $76.4 billion at 30 June 2016. Positive investment movement of $2.5 billion in the quarter was driven by good performance for GLG and Numeric, partially offset by weaker performance across AHL's strategies.



Net inflows in the quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion, with net inflows into quant alternative, fund of fund alternative, and quant long only, partially offset by net outflows from discretionary alternatives and long only.



It plans to launch a share repurchase programme for up to $100 million to return surplus capital to shareholders, which will be conducted over the next 12 months.



In a separate press release, Man Group said that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of Aalto Invest Holding AG and launched Man Global Private Markets, forming the firm's private markets offering, which provides clients with access to longer term investments with a complementary risk reward profile to our current product suite.



Aalto has 33 employees and is headquartered in London, with offices in the US and Switzerland. The Acquisition is expected to complete in January 2017, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.



