

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) reported that its September sales totaled nearly 90,900 units, an increase of 14.2% year-over-year. FCA said the monthly performance in Europe significantly outperformed the industry average increase of 7.3%. Market share was 40 basis points higher at 6.1%. Fiat brand posted a 10.8% increase in European sales in September, with more than 67,000 vehicles sold. Sales were up 39.0% for Alfa Romeo, 21.0% for Jeep, and 14.7% for Lancia/Chrysler.



For the nine months year-to-date, sales were up 15.3% to nearly 768,000 vehicles. Market share was 40 basis points higher at 6.6%. For the year-to-date, Fiat brand sales were up 15.4% to nearly 580,700 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX