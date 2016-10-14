

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output declined for the first time in four months in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



National output dropped a working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in July, which was revised up from a 1.5 percent gain reported earlier.



In June, output had grown 0.5 percent after showing no variations in the previous month.



Primary production remained on level with the previous year. Secondary production increased by 4.0 percent and services contracted by 1.0 percent from August 2015.



On a monthly basis, economic output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent from July, when it expanded by 0.8 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account deficit narrowed to EUR 0.2 billion in August from EUR 0.4 billion in July.



