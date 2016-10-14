SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Today at the Alibaba Computing Conference, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su joined Simon Hu, president of Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to announce a collaboration between the two companies to strengthen research and cooperation related to the use of AMD Radeon™ Pro GPU technology in Alibaba Cloud's global datacenters. Through the partnership, Alibaba Cloud plans to use AMD technology to help expand its cloud computing offerings and accelerate adoption of its cloud-based services.

"The partnership between AMD and Alibaba Cloud will bring both of our customers more diversified, cloud-based graphic processing solutions. It is our vision to work together with leading technology firms like AMD to empower businesses in every industry with cutting-edge technologies and computing capabilities," said Simon Hu, president of Alibaba Cloud.

"The collaboration between AMD and Alibaba Cloud leverages the world-class technology and software engineering capabilities of both companies to meet the growing demand for standards-based GPU computing solutions capable of enabling more immersive and intuitive cloud services," said AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su. "Working closely with industry leaders like Alibaba Cloud helps ensure the investments AMD is making in our high-performance graphics and computing datacenter products continue to align with the needs of the broader cloud market."

Visit AMD at The Computing Conference in Hangzhou, China (Yunqi Cloud Town International Expo Center, Booth 3C04 at Exhibition Hall 3) for additional details and to see live demos, including:

An Alibaba Cloud Single Root Input/Output Virtualization (SR-IOV) Solution featuring AMD Radeon™ Pro server technology. The demo is powered by the Radeon FirePro™ S7150 x2 GPU featuring AMD Multi-user GPU (MxGPU) hardware-based server virtualization technology. The solution features the industry's only hardware-virtualized GPU technology, which provides guaranteed service levels and improves security for remote workstation, cloud gaming, cloud computing, and Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) implementations.

A virtual reality (VR) experience demo powered by AMD Radeon™ VR Ready Premium graphics featuring AMD's powerful, energy efficient Polaris graphics architecture.

