EnterpriseDB Announces EDB Ark Database-as-a-Service for Hybrid Cloud Deployments of Postgres to Private and Public Clouds





New product simplifies the process of provisioning Postgres deployments, speeding application delivery while giving IT flexibility and control

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --At Postgres Vision, EnterpriseDB® (EDB'), the Postgres database platform company, today announced the general availability of EDB Ark', a Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for hybrid cloud deployments of Postgres to private and public clouds such as Red Hat® OpenStack®, Amazon Web Services' (AWS), and other deployment platforms. In addition, EDB Ark will integrate with the leading cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry®.

"EDB Ark gives IT flexibility without giving up control," said Marc Linster, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Development, EnterpriseDB. "With EDB Ark, IT management can provide a DBaaS for developers or database administrators that runs in hybrid environments. Launching EDB Ark for OpenStack, Amazon, and other platforms gives organizations the ability to quickly deploy instances of Postgres, so they can more effectively support DevOps and continuous application development goals."

"Modern cloud-native applications require scalable, easy-to-access, on-demand data services with the same high availability and resiliency expected from traditional big iron solutions," said Joshua McKenty, head of Global Ecosystem Engineering at Pivotal. "EnterpriseDB's EDB Ark puts powerful enterprise-grade PostgreSQL in the hands of developers building the next generation of web, mobile, and IOT applications."

"Data platforms need to be built for the cloud with open innovation in order to deliver the responsiveness, agility, and scalability demanded by today's business applications," said Doug Balog, General Manager, IBM POWER. "Our investments in the OpenPOWER Foundation, as well as our partnerships with EDB and the Postgres community, highlight our extreme commitment to open source development. As such, POWER8, combined with EDB Ark, provides clients with a cloud solution built on efficient, high-performance, open technologies to deliver leading DBaaS choice."

According to Gartner, Inc.: "IT departments are besieged by demands that come from two fundamentally different business needs: the need to provide stable and reliable performance to address the daily business functioning of the enterprise; and the need for flexibility and responsiveness to deliver digitally innovative results that drive new business outcomes.... To meet the challenge, Gartner recommends that CIOs adopt a bimodal approach that identifies a Mode 1 capability that is applied to situations that are more predictable, and focused on improving and renovating in more well-understood areas, and a Mode 2 capability that is exploratory, experimenting to solve new problems."1

EDB Ark Architecture

EDB Ark simplifies the process of provisioning robust Postgres deployments, while taking advantage of the benefits of cloud computing. When used with EDB Postgres Advanced Server, EDB Ark also provides compatibility with Oracle®, offering dramatic cost savings and competitive advantages.

The EDB Ark console and APIs allow for quick and easy creation of Postgres clusters - each cluster is immediately set up with high availability, automatic backup and recovery, load balancing, and basic monitoring and management. Users have the option of encrypting every cluster to provide an environment that is both secure and transparent to the connecting applications.

EDB Ark Availability and Downloads

EDB Ark is available as an annual subscription. Download EDB Ark here. More information about EDB Ark can be found here or by contacting sales@enterprisedb.com.

To register for a free, half-day EDB Ark Quick-Start course, click here. Also, two full-day, fee-based EDB Ark training courses have been designed for (i) Administrators and (ii) Users. To learn more about these fee-based courses click here.

