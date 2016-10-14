World Anti-Doping Agency and Astellas Announce Global Initiative to Prevent Misuse and Abuse of Medicines for Doping in Sports

MONTREAL and TOKYO, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The World Anti-Doping Agency (President: Sir Craig Reedie, "WADA") and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503: President and CEO: Yoshihiko Hatanaka, "Astellas") today announced a global agreement to partner on the prevention of misuse and abuse of medicines for doping in sports. Doping in sports relies primarily on the misuse and abuse of commercially available medicines, as well as compounds in development that are not as well-known or easily detected.

To support WADA in its efforts to address this issue, Astellas will identify compounds solely developed by Astellas or its affiliates with the potential for sport-related doping abuse and will cooperate in sharing relevant information to aid WADA in the organization's development of detection methods for these compounds. Additionally, Astellas will cooperate with WADA to minimize the risk of misuse of compounds with doping potential during clinical trials to avoid opportunities for abuse.

"WADA is encouraged to be partnering with Astellas on the prevention of misuse and abuse of medicines for doping in sports," said Sir Craig Reedie, President, WADA. "It's a win-win arrangement. Essentially, Astellas will inform WADA during compound development if there is potential for future abuse in sport; and, the Agency commits to inform Astellas should it uncover evidence of black market supply involving their compounds. This partnership acknowledges that the impacts of doping extend well beyond elite athletes to include society on the whole."

"Astellas is committed to ensuring the safe and effective use of its therapies in appropriate settings, and we are proud to be the first Japan-based company to partner with WADA in its efforts to prevent the inappropriate use of medical products through doping," said Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer, Astellas. "Enhancing performance in sports through doping is considered a serious public health issue by the sport movement and public authorities worldwide. It is critical that pharmaceutical companies play a role in helping to address this important public health concern."

Astellas' activities are aligned with recent guidance published by WADA and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase their role in the fight against sport-related doping. The guidance, titled Points to Consider: Identification of Compounds with Potential for Doping Abuse and Sharing of Information with WADA, includes best practices on establishing a voluntary process for determining the potential doping risk of compounds in their development pipelines before they are commercially available.

The Points to Consider guidance is an extension of the Joint Declaration on Cooperation in the Fight Against Doping that was signed by IFPMA and WADA in July 2010, and endorsed by the global Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO) in June 2011, to combat the latest doping techniques.

To learn more about Astellas' commitment to its anti-doping efforts, please read the company's newly published Position Statement, available at https://www.astellas.com/en/corporate/comp_policy/anti_doping.html.

About WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is the international independent organization created in 1999 to promote, coordinate and monitor the fight against doping in sport in all its forms. The Agency is composed and funded equally by the sports movement and governments of the world. Its key activities include scientific research, education, development of anti-doping capacities and monitoring of the World Anti-Doping Code - the first document harmonizing regulations regarding anti-doping in all sports and all countries.

About Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, is a company dedicated to improving the health of people around the world through the provision of innovative pharmaceutical products. We focus on Urology, Oncology, Immunology, Nephrology and Neuroscience as prioritized therapeutic areas while advancing new therapeutic areas and discovery research leveraging new technologies/modalities. We are also creating new value by combining internal capabilities and external expertise in the medical/healthcare business. Astellas is on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.astellas.com/en.