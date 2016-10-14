Espoo, Finland, 2016-10-14 10:20 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 OCTOBER 2016, AT 11.20



SRV-developed Tampere multifunctional arena selected to house a new casino



The Central Deck and Arena project, developed by SRV, is now one step closer to becoming a reality, with Finland's Slot Machine Association (RAY) selecting the new multifunctional arena in Tampere to house its new casino.



"This is great news for SRV, and we are delighted that RAY selected our multifunctional arena as the location for their new game and event centre. We will be proud to continue promoting this unique project, which - if realised - means that Tampere will have a completely new district with good transport connections," says Timo Nieminen, SRV's Executive Vice President, responsible for project development in Finland.



The strengths of the Central Deck and Arena project, which RAY considered when making the decision on the location of the new casino, include diverse restaurant, accommodation and entertainment services, a rich selection of events around the year, and a central location with good transport connections.



In February 2016, the City of Tampere selected a consortium formed by SRV to further develop the Central Deck and Arena project. Negotiations have been conducted throughout the year on the financing of the project, key rental and cooperation agreements, and investor cooperation. The aim is to complete a major part of the agreements by the end of the year, after which the final implementation decision can be made.



If realised, the project, the total value of which amounts to EUR 500 million, would connect the eastern and western parts of Tampere. The area would form a new kind of hybrid block, combining a multifunctional arena, offices and apartments. In addition to the casino, the largest sports and event arena in Finland would house a hotel, restaurants and other recreational premises, which would enable SRV to collaborate with various kinds of partners.



The first phase includes covering the southern railway yard with a deck, on which the event arena, two tower buildings and a training hall will be built. The second phase includes the building of a northern deck and three tower buildings. The entire site will include a total of 120,000 floor square metres and over a thousand apartments. The aim is to begin construction work of the southern deck and the event arena in spring 2017. According to the estimated schedule, the first phase will be completed in the summer of 2020, and the whole area in 2023.



For more information, please contact: Timo Nieminen, Executive Vice President, tel. +358 (0)400 424 552, timo.nieminen@srv.fi Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, tel. +358 (0)50 598 9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



Artist's impressions of the Central Deck and Arena project



www.srv.fi



You can also find us on the social media:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram



SRV - Building for life