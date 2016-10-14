

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases U.K. construction output for August. Economists forecast output to remain flat on month, as seen in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound declined against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the euro and the yen.



As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.9026 against the euro, 1.2052 against the Swiss franc, 1.2201 against the U.S. dollar and 127.15 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX