Today, on October 14, 2016, Heliospectra AB published a press release with information regarding that the company's board of directors investigates whether the company's equity is below half of the company's registered share capital by establishing a balance sheet for liquidation purposes (Sw. kontrollbalansräkning). The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Heliospectra AB (HELIO, ISIN code SE0005933082, order book ID 101607) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.