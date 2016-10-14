

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices increased less than estimated in September, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in August. This was the first increase since July 2015, when prices climbed 0.1 percent.



Nonetheless, inflation was slightly slower than the 0.3 percent initially estimated for September.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September instead of a 0.1 percent rise estimated on September 29. Prices had increased 0.1 percent in August.



The harmonized index of consumer prices showed nil growth in September on a yearly basis following a 0.3 percent drop in August. The annual rate was lowered from +0.1 percent.



Month-on-month, harmonized consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent, slower than the 0.8 percent preliminary estimate.



