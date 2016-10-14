Business transformation experts will share proven ideas to help government agencies and companies

MEGA International will participate in The Open Group conference October 24-27 in Paris, where the company's business transformation experts will share industry best practices to help government agencies and companies improve service to constituents and customers.

"Government agencies and not-for-profits face the same challenges as private enterprises in this digital era," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA. "They all need to find the most efficient way to harness new technologies, streamline and simplify operations and put their constituents first."

MEGA, through its innovative HOPEX solutions for business and IT transformation, helps governments and private enterprises worldwide obtain a digital representation of their organization and its strategy, goals, processes, resources and risks. This provides a rich body of information so that executives and managers can see the impact of their decisions and plan the right initiatives at the right time.

"The most forward-thinking organizations rely on technology solutions that help them integrate business, IT and risk perspectives together, so they have a single, comprehensive view of the organization showing the tightly-woven links between all operations," continued de Risi. "This improves decision making and helps everyone navigate change more easily."

MEGA is regarded as a trailblazer because of its innovative and proven solutions in business and enterprise architecture. The company has been recognized for years as an industry leader by prominent analyst firms: 2016 is the eighth year in a row that Gartner, Inc. named the company as a leader in enterprise architecture tools.

The company's enterprise architecture solutions use a proven methodology based on industry standardsand frameworks such as TOGAF, along with best practices established by industry organizations and standard-setting bodies. HOPEX Enterprise Architecture gives organizations the tools necessary to streamline operations, build coherent transformation plans and look ahead to serving more constituents and customers efficiently and economically.

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization and risk management. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA consulting services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

