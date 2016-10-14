Regulatory News:

Skanska (STO:SKAB) has signed a contract with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to complete a tenant improvement at the company's new South Lake Union headquarters in Seattle, USA. The contract is worth USD 43M, about SEK 360M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the third quarter 2016.

The project comprises of seven floors, about 14,000 square meters, at the Juno Therapeutics headquarters at 400 Dexter Ave. North in Seattle.

Construction is under way with completion scheduled for June 2017.

Skanska USA is one of the leading development and construction companies in the country, consisting of four business units: Skanska USA Building, which specializes in building construction; Skanska USA Civil, specialized in civil infrastructure; Skanska Infrastructure Development, which develops public-private partnerships; and Skanska USA Commercial Development, which develops commercial projects in select U.S. markets. Headquartered in New York, Skanska USA has more than 10,000 employees and its 2015 revenues were SEK 54.5 billion.

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and project development companies, focused on selected home markets in the Nordic region, other European countries and North America. Supported by global trends in urbanization and demographics, and by being at the forefront in sustainability, Skanska offers competitive solutions for both simple and the most complex assignments, helping to build a sustainable future for customers and communities. The Group currently has 43,100 employees in selected home markets in Europe and North America. Skanska's sales in 2015 totaled SEK 155 billion.

