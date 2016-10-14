sprite-preloader
Freitag, 14.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

71,12 Euro		+1,06
+1,51 %
WKN: A2AA25 ISIN: DE000A2AA253 Ticker-Symbol: DB11 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
DAX-30
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,95
70,96
13:12
70,95
70,96
13:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG Z.UMT71,12+1,51 %