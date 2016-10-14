CHICO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 --AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC PINK: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies (stevedoring/shipping), infrastructure construction, logging and mining companies, received a $750,000 order for container handlers and associated spare parts. The loaded container handlers and spare parts are being sent to a customer located in Guatemala. The equipment is scheduled to ship before the end of 2016.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We expect to end the year with a solid fourth quarter as the proposal pipeline for US, Central American and Asian customers is approximately five million dollars. A number of these proposals are for equipment from our newest dealership agreement with Swiss manufacturer, Menzi Muck. I encourage our shareholders to watch the Menzi Muck video on our website, www.AMMX.net -- equipment with amazing capabilities."

According to CFO Tracie Hannick, the completion of the audit has been moved to the first week in November. This is due in part to a member of the AmeraMex audit team being sidelined with health issues and a new lead auditor becoming acquainted with the project. There are no fundamental issues regarding the company's financial statement and accounting procedures.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, a TRACE certified company, sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within four industries: construction (light and infrastructure), shipping logistics, mining and commercial farming. AmeraMex has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service and a customer base in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. AmeraMex inventories top-of-the-line equipment from manufacturers such as Taylor Machine Works Inc., Terex Heavy Equipment, Barko Hydraulics, Menzi Muck AG and Genie. For more information, visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

