

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced earnings for third quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $6.29 billion, or $1.58 per share. This was down from $6.80 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $25.51 billion. This was up from $23.54 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $6.29 Bln. vs. $6.80 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.5% -EPS (Q3): $1.58 vs. $1.68 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $25.51 Bln vs. $23.54 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.4%



