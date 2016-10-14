

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Friday's session higher. Retail sales and producer prices data that might have an impact on monetary policy are keenly watched by the market. A few Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be making public interactions today.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are advancing 0.63 points, the S&P 500 futures are up 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are climbing 16 points.



U.S. Stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday on concerns about a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the global economy. The major averages finished the day moderately lower. The Dow dipped 45.26 points or 0.3 percent to 18,098.94, the Nasdaq slid 25.69 points or 0.5 percent and the S&P 500 fell 6.63 points or 0.3 percent.



On the economic front, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on September producer prices for final demand at 8:30 am ET. Economists expect a 0.2 percent month-over-month increase in the headline number and a 0.1 percent increase, excluding food and energy. This follows a flat headline reading and a 0.1 percent increase in the core rate in August.



Also at 8:30 am ET, the Commerce Department is due to release its retail sales report for September. The consensus estimate calls for a 0.6 percent month-over-month increase in retail sales, rebounding from the 0.3 percent drop in August. Excluding autos, sales may have been up a strong 0.5 percent and when autos and gasoline are excluded, sales are estimated to be up 0.3 percent.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will give opening remarks at the Boston Fed's 60th Economic Conference 'The Elusive Recovery' at 8:30 am ET.



The Commerce Department will also release its business inventories report for August at 10 am ET. Economists expect a 0.1 percent increase in business inventories following unchanged inventory levels in July.



At 10 am ET, the University of Michigan is set to release its preliminary U.S. consumer sentiment index for October. Economists expect the index to rise to 92 from 91.2 in September.



Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen will give the luncheon keynote address at the Boston Fed's 60th Economic Conference, 'The Elusive Recovery' at 12.30 pm ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will give opening remarks at the Boston Fed conference at 8.30 am ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will participate in a roundtable discussion with Common Good Ohio in Cleveland at 12.00 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Infosys Technologies Ltd. (INFY) announced 3.8 percent growth in second-quarter net profit to $539 million from $519 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.24, higher than $0.23 last year. The company reduced its revenue growth forecast for fiscal 2017 to 8 to 9 percent in constant currency, from its previous estimate of 10.5 to 12.0 percent in constant currency.



HP Inc. (HPQ) issued outlook for the full year in line with Wall Street expectations. For the fiscal year 2017, the company estimates earnings from continuing operations of $1.47 to $1.57 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.65 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.60 per share.



The company reportedly plans to lay off 3,000 to 4,000 employees over the next three years in order to curb operating expenses. The layoffs will save $200 million to $300 million per year beginning in fiscal 2020. The company will incur charges of $350 million to $500 million. HP has been struggling with weak demand for PCs and printers as more people now prefer smartphones and use cloud for storage purposes.



EQT Corp. (EQT) announced that it has sold the Allegheny Valley Connector transmission and storage system, along with several Marcellus gathering systems, to EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) for $275 million in cash.



Asian stocks closed mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite Index recovered in a late minute recovery, ending up 2.46 points or 0.08 percent at 3,064 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 202.01 points or 0.88 percent before ending at 23,233.



Australian shares closed marginally higher, with the All Ordinaries index closing 0.20 points or 0.00 percent higher at 5518.5. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index of Japan climbed 82.13 points or 0.49 percent at 16,856.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 78.81 points or 1.80 percent. The German DAX is advancing 159.72 points or 1.51 percent. The U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 56.30 points or 0.81 percent and the Swiss Market Index is advancing 102.81 points or 1.29 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up .165 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX