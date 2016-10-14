Metalmark to Support Valagro's Continued Growth as Leading Global Provider of Biostimulants and Tailored Solutions for Growers

Valagro S.p.A ("Valagro" or the "Company"), a global leader in the production and commercialization of biostimulants and specialty nutrients, today announced that it has received a growth equity investment from Metalmark Capital ("Metalmark"), a New York-based private equity firm with expertise in the agribusiness sector. Valagro will use the proceeds to fund organic growth initiatives in strategic markets, such as the biologicals, and to expand its offerings of tailored solutions to farmers and growers. Through this investment, Metalmark has become a minority equity investor in Valagro. Financial terms of the Metalmark investment were not disclosed.

"We are excited to partner with Metalmark as we continue to build upon our more than 30 years of success producing and marketing biostimulants and specialty agricultural inputs," said Giuseppe Natale, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valagro. "With Metalmark's support, we will continue to capitalize on future growth opportunities while maintaining our commitment to innovation and delivering top products and services to our loyal customers. We view Metalmark as a long-term partner and look forward to leveraging their financial and sector expertise and capabilities as we enter this next phase of growth and continue to expand our global footprint."

Founded in 1980 in Italy, Valagro is a leading provider of biostimulants and specialty nutrients to the global agricultural market and currently offers more than 20 branded product lines, with a robust pipeline of new products in development. The plant biostimulant category represents one of the fastest growing sub-segments in the agricultural products sector, making Valagro well-positioned to benefit from both the growing demand for naturally-derived, environmentally-friendly products and the increasing need to improve agricultural yields beyond the level currently achievable from traditional agricultural inputs. Over the next twenty years, the global population is expected to increase by over a billion people while the total cultivated acreage worldwide will continue to decrease. Valagro's expertise in biologicals, key inputs in a more holistic farming approach known as Integrated Crop Management, supports yield improvements that will be critical to satisfy this growing demand for food, through sustainable and environmentally-friendly solutions.

"Valagro has developed a strong international footprint and a leading position in the natural and sustainable crop input markets," said Leigh Abramson, a Partner of Metalmark Capital. "Working alongside Giuseppe and his colleagues aligns with our historical investment strategy of developing long-term, valued partnerships with founder-owned businesses and contributing to their continued success. Valagro has a bright future and we are excited to support the Company as it enters this new chapter."

This marks the first institutional capital investment in Valagro's business to date.

Michael Bosco acted as legal advisor to Valagro. Davis Polk Wardwell LLP and Chiomenti Studio Legale acted as legal advisors to Metalmark. Jefferies acted as financial advisor to Metalmark.

About Valagro S.p.A

Valagro is a global leader in the production and commercialization of biostimulants and specialty nutrients for use in agricultural production, lawns, gardening and various industrial applications. Valagro also produces special ingredients for animal feed, human food and cosmetics. The Company was founded in 1980 in Abruzzo, Italy, and currently has 13 subsidiaries located throughout the world with over 600 employees. In addition to its production site and R&D center in Atessa, Italy, the company has two other active production facilities in Norway and three others in India. Valagro most recently acquired the Indian company SriBio in 2015, which is recognized for its contribution to the development of environmentally-friendly and sustainable biological solutions in agriculture. Valagro's distribution network currently reaches over 80 countries. For more information, please visit www.valagro.com.

About Metalmark Capital

Metalmark Capital is a leading private equity firm that seeks to build long-term value through active and collaborative partnerships with business owners, founders and executives. The Firm focuses its investment activity in agribusiness, natural resources, growth industrials and healthcare. Metalmark Capital manages funds with $3.7 billion in aggregate capital commitments. For more information, please visit www.metalmarkcapital.com.

