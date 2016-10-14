ÅF AB: Nomination Committee for ÅF AB (publ) appointed

For more information: Jacob Landén, General Counsel, +46 708 941216

In compliance with the principles adopted at the 2016 AGM, the following members have been appointed to ÅF's Nomination Committee.

- Jonas Abrahamsson, (Nomination Committee Chairman) appointed by the ÅForsk Foundation

- Annika Andersson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder

- Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Handelsbanken Asset Management

- Anders Narvinger, Chairman of the Board

- Johan Strandberg, appointed by SEB Investment Management

- Karl Åberg, appointed by Zeres Capital

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so no later than 1 March 2017 by e-mail to agm@afconsult.com (mailto:agm@afconsult.com) or by post to:

ÅF AB, Att: Nomination Committee, SE-169 99 Stockholm, Sweden.

The Annual General Meeting of ÅF AB will be held on 25 April 2017 at ÅF's head office at Frösundaleden 2a in Solna, Sweden.

ÅF is an engineering and consulting company with assignments in the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors, creating progress for our clients since 1895. By connecting technologies, we provide profitable, innovative, and sustainable solutions to shape the future and improve people's lives. Building on our strong base in Europe, our business and clients are found all over the world.

ÅF - Innovation by experience

