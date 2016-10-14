SQ Stock: Beautifully BullishI am bullish on Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) stock, and it's not because the company's product can turn my smartphone into a payment-processing point-of-sale unit, or the fact that this company continues to grow revenues quarter-over-quarter.Do not get me wrong, I am quite enamored with Square Inc's product, and the company's ability to grow is a major sticking point. All of these factors support a bullish argument, but they have little to do with how I decide which investments suit my objectives.I use the price chart.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...