

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $63.20 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $58.81 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $333.74 million. This was up from $288.67 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $63.20 Mln. vs. $58.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -Revenue (Q3): $333.74 Mln vs. $288.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.6%



