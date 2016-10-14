

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $924 million, or $1.84 per share. This was down from $991 million, or $1.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $3.83 billion. This was up from $3.78 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $924 Mln. vs. $991 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.2% -Revenue (Q3): $3.83 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.3%



