Medacs Healthcare has announced that it will support its overseas doctors by investing in a series of Welcome to UK practice courses, developed and run by the General Medical Council. The sessions help doctors new to the country or new to practice, to understand the ethical issues that will affect them and their patients on a day-to-day basis.

The courses will be delivered by the GMC's regional liaison service, a team of 11 advisors who work on the ground with doctors and medical students across England to help them embed the GMC's professional standards into their daily practice.

The Welcome to UK practice programme covers the role of the GMC and their standards and guidance. Doctors can learn from the real life experiences of senior UK doctors, analyse interactive ethical scenarios on issues faced by doctors in UK practice, and create their own learning log with tips and reflections to take away.

Mick Whitley, Managing Director for UK Recruitment at Medacs, commented: "Medacs Healthcare is committed to supporting doctors in their transition to the UK ensuring they get off to the best possible start to UK practice.

"We continue to invest in supporting our doctors through Medacs Academy which offers non-clinical professional development and support in particular around revalidation, reflection and appraisal which can often present unique challenges for our doctors.

"The quality of our doctors is paramount to the service we deliver to the NHS and as such we are delighted to be the first UK agency to deliver these courses for doctors."

Susan Goldsmith, Deputy Chief Executive of the General Medical Council, added:"Adapting your practice to the culture of a new country can be extremely challenging for a doctor. It's important they get the right support to make sure that transition goes well.

"It is for this reason that we developed our hugely successful Welcome to UK practice course and we look forward to working with Medacs to support their doctors over the course of the next year as they make the move to UK practice.

"To date, over one and a half thousand doctors have taken part in this programme and the feedback from them has been extremely positive."

Since it was set up in 2013, over 1,500 doctors have taken part in Welcome to UK practice events across the UK. From a sample of doctors attending the programme:

98% of doctors said it helped them to reflect on their practice99% said they would change their practice as a result of attending the course

There is more information about the programme on the GMC's website: www.gmc-uk.org/doctors/WelcomeUK.asp.

Medacs Healthcare is a leading healthcare staffing company providing healthcare recruitment expertise to both the public and private sectors.

A member of Impellam Group PLC, we were established in 1990 and have continually evolved our approach to healthcare staffing, developing innovative recruitment managed services to permanent, temporary and locum markets. Operating in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the Middle East, Medacs Healthcare has extensive experience in delivering to a variety of clients including NHS Trusts, PCTs, third sector and private sector organisations.

We have an enviable reputation for providing high quality locum, temporary and permanent doctors, nurses and allied health professionals in large volumes. We are the largest provider of on-framework locum doctors to the NHS, and the only organisation to have achieved successes on every national framework.

The General Medical Council (GMC) is an independent organisation that helps to protect patients and improve medical education and practice across the UK.

We decide which doctors are qualified to work here and we oversee UK medical education and training.We set the standards that doctors need to follow, and make sure that they continue to meet these standards throughout their careers.We take action to prevent a doctor from putting the safety of patients, or the public's confidence in doctors, at risk.

We are not here to protect doctors their interests are protected by others. Our job is to protect the public.

We are independent of government and the medical profession and accountable to Parliament. Our powers are given to us by Parliament through the Medical Act 1983.

We are a registered charity (number 1089278 with the Charity Commission for England and Wales, and number SC037750 with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator) we have to show that our aims are for public benefit.

To find out more please visit our website www.gmc-uk.org (http://www.gmc-uk.org/index.asp).

Join us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/gmcuk), Facebook (http://facebook.com/gmcuk), LinkedIn (http://linkd.in/gmcuk), Google+ (http://gplus.to/gmcuk) and YouTube (http://youtube.com/gmcuktv).

