Research and Markets - Global Aircraft Heavy Maintenance Visit Market CAGR Growth of 5.78% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Zodiac Aerospace, Ascent Aviation, Lufthansa Technik

The global aircraft heavy maintenance visit (HMV) market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, rapid development in ultrasonic technique will be a key trend for market growth. Ultrasonic inspection is a sensitive method of nondestructive testing metallic, nonmetallic, magnetic, or nonmagnetic components of aircraft. This technique is widely used for the detection of internal defects in materials. With only single surface accessibility, the ultrasonic test can detect small flaws and estimate the location and size of the defect.

Further, the report states that OEMs have a major role to play in the HMV market. They have the license for the supply of spare parts that cannot be purchased by PMAs. This domination has created a niche market for the MRO service providers or third parties, especially for the engine OEMs.

Further, dynamic technology in new aircraft opens new opportunities for the OEMs to penetrate further in the market. In addition, they are augmenting their presence by extending aftermarket services to the end-users. Such moves by the OEMs inevitably challenge the presence of service providers and PMAs.

Companies Mentioned:

Airbus

Aviation Technical Services (ATS)

Boeing

Lufthansa Technik

Evergreen Aviation Technologies

Monarch Aircraft Engineering

Ascent Aviation

SR Technics

Singapore Technologies Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace

