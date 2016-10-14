Research and Markets - Global Protective Communication Equipment Market CAGR Growth of 7.92% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Sonetics, Silenta, Hellberg Safety

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global protective communication equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the period 2016-2020.
According to the report, strong demand from defense sector will be a key driver for market growth. The defense industry is a key end-user of protective communication products. Members of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force are exposed to various continuous noise and impulse noise.
There are inherent differences in how different sources of noise impact the hearing of a person. For instance, the noise from small arms and larger ordnance result in mechanical and physical damage to the structures of the ear. Whereas, continuous noise exposure causes long-term cellular changes and subsequently results in hearing loss.
Further, the report states that in high-noise environments, workers face the challenge of communicating clearly while wearing hearing protection products to prevent hearing damage. Users who need to engage in both face-to-face and two-way radio communication demand products with balanced protection communication solutions. Achieving this is a key challenge for vendors since speech intelligibility is a concern with most products in the market.
Companies Mentioned:
- INVISIO
- Phonak
- Sensear
- 3M
- Honeywell
- Aegisound
- CavCom
- Elacin Hearing Protection
- Hellberg Safety
- Hunter Electronic
- Savox Communications
- Silenta
- Silynx Communications
- Sonetics
- Variphone International
