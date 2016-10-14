Research and Markets - Global Protective Communication Equipment Market CAGR Growth of 7.92% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Sonetics, Silenta, Hellberg Safety

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global protective communication equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.92% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, strong demand from defense sector will be a key driver for market growth. The defense industry is a key end-user of protective communication products. Members of the Army, Navy, and the Air Force are exposed to various continuous noise and impulse noise.

There are inherent differences in how different sources of noise impact the hearing of a person. For instance, the noise from small arms and larger ordnance result in mechanical and physical damage to the structures of the ear. Whereas, continuous noise exposure causes long-term cellular changes and subsequently results in hearing loss.

Further, the report states that in high-noise environments, workers face the challenge of communicating clearly while wearing hearing protection products to prevent hearing damage. Users who need to engage in both face-to-face and two-way radio communication demand products with balanced protection communication solutions. Achieving this is a key challenge for vendors since speech intelligibility is a concern with most products in the market.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

INVISIO

Phonak

Sensear

3M

Honeywell

Aegisound

CavCom

Elacin Hearing Protection

Hellberg Safety

Hunter Electronic

Savox Communications

Silenta

Silynx Communications

Sonetics

Variphone International

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type of hearing protection

PART 07: Market segmentation by type of communication system

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Market segmentation by product format

PART 10: Geographical segmentation

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

PART 18: Emerging vendor analysis

PART 19: Appendix

PART 20: About the Author

