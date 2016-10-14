Research and Markets - Global Industrial Evaporators Market CAGR Growth of 6.6% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Temco, Coastal Technologies, Continental Blower

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
The global industrial evaporators market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the period 2016-2020.
According to the report, growing popularity of flavored milk will be a key driver for market growth. Flavored milk is currently ranked as the most popular drink after plain milk among consumers, and its rate of consumption is expected to experience a steady growth during the forecast period.
With increased commoditizing of milk, dairies now have the opportunity to not only offer value to their end customers but also benefit from value addition in the upstream processes as well. With the introduction of a variety of flavors preferred by people, appropriate proportion sizing of the ingredients and their formulation, flavored milk allows meeting health, nutritional, as well as lifestyle needs.
Further, the report states that irrigation with untreated effluents in developing countries will be a challenge for the market. Evaporation has evolved manifold with increasing applications in various manufacturing industries. But for many SMEs in developing economies, conventional methods like evaporation using the sun's heat still holds importance as they cannot and/or are not willing to invest in state-of-the-art techniques.
Companies Mentioned:
- ENCON Evaporators
- GE
- KMU LOFT Cleanwater
- Technoforce Solutions
- Thermal Kinetics
- ADF Systems
- Alaqua
- Buchi
- Coastal Technologies
- Continental Blower
- Environmental Dynamics
- EZ Environmental Solutions
- Mech-Chem Associates
- Temco
