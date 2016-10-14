Research and Markets - Global Plastic Pallets Market CAGR Growth of 7.12% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Rehrig Pacific, Schoeller Allibert, Buckhorn

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Plastic Pallets Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global plastic pallets market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, demand from warehouse and logistics industry will be a key driver for market growth. The logistic sector was valued at $775 billion in 2015, and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% through the forecast period.

The market growth is mainly driven by increasing economic activity and demands from the e-commerce sector. The logistic industry is increasing their focus on specific industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical and grocery, which are the key end users of plastic pallets.

Further, the report states that one of the challenges for the market will be difficulty in disposal after use. Plastic is not a bio-degradable material as it emits methane gas when decomposed. To make plastic pallets sustainable, manufacturers need to apply reverse logistics process to ensure that pallets are disposed. However, the process of reverse logistics is highly expensive, which results in suppliers and manufacturers disposing of the pallets.

Most of the plastic pallets are decomposed in landfill where it emits poisonous gas. Though plastic recycling is considered as a viable option, the type of resin used in plastics varies to great levels. HDPE infused plastic pallets are highly flammable making it hazardous to the environment.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

Brambles

LOSCAM

ORBIS

Rehrig Pacific

Schoeller Allibert

CABKA North America

Buckhorn

Craemer Holding

Euro Pool System International

Falkenhahn

Greystone Logistics

IPG Intelligent Packaging

Kamps Pallets

Litco International

Millwood

Prioridades Ecológicas

Tianjin CIMC Logistics Equipment

