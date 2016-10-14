

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) reported a profit for the third-quarter that declined about 4 percent from the prior year, while quarterly total revenue increased 2 percent. Both earnings per share and revenue for the quarter beat analysts' expectations.



In the pre-market trade, WFC is trading at $44.92, up $0.17 or 0.38 percent.



President and CEO Tim Sloan said,'I am deeply committed to restoring the trust of all of our stakeholders, including our customers, shareholders, and community partners. We know that it will take time and a lot of hard work to earn back our reputation, but I am confident because of the incredible caliber of our team members. We will work tirelessly to build a stronger and better Wells Fargo for generations to come.'



Net income applicable to common stock for the third-quarter declined about 4 percent to $5.24 billion from the prior year's $5.44 billion, with earnings per share decreasing to $1.03 from $1.05 in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.01 per share for the third-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net charge-offs was $805 million, up $102 million from third quarter 2015.



Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 4 percent to $11.15 billion from $10.75 billion in the previous year. But, total non-interest income declined to $10.38 billion from $10.42 billion in the prior year.



Quarterly total revenue increased 2 percent to $22.33 billion from $21.88 billion in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenues of $22.22 billion for the quarter.



Community Banking reported net income of $3.2 billion, up $48 million, or 2 percent, from second quarter 2016. Revenue of $12.4 billion increased $183 million, or 1 percent, from second quarter 2016 due to higher net interest income, mortgage banking revenue, trust and investment fees, deposit service charges, and other income (hedge ineffectiveness), partially offset by lower market sensitive revenue, primarily lower gains on sales of debt securities and equity investments.



Wholesale Banking reported net income of $2.0 billion, down $26 million, or 1 percent, from second quarter 2016. Revenue of $7.1 billion decreased $137 million, or 2 percent, from prior quarter due to the $290 million gain on the sale of our health benefit services business in second quarter 2016, partially offset by higher net interest income, increased mortgage banking fees in multi-family capital and structured real estate, as well as higher commercial real estate brokerage fees.



Wealth and Investment Management reported net income of $677 million, up $93 million, or 16 percent, from second quarter 2016. Revenue of $4.1 billion increased $180 million, or 5 percent, from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher asset-based fees, net interest income, and higher deferred compensation plan investment results (offset in employee benefits expense).



On September 8, 2016, Wells Fargo reached agreements with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Office of the Los Angeles City Attorney, regarding allegations that some of its retail customers received products and services they did not request. The amount of the settlements, which the Company had fully accrued for as of June 30, 2016, totaled $185 million, plus $5 million in customer remediation.



On October 12, 2016, former Chairman and CEO John Stumpf retired from the Company after 34 years of service. The Board elected Tim Sloan, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed him as CEO, and Stephen Sanger, its Lead Director, to serve as the Board's non-executive Chairman, and independent director Elizabeth Duke to serve as Vice Chair. Sloan also was elected to the Board.



