ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Dominovas Energy Corporation (OTCQB: DNRG) today announces it has formally submitted a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Ekurhuleni Energy Generation Program in Johannesburg, South Africa in an effort to be awarded a 20 megawatt (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) utilizing its RUBICON™ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology. This 20-year PPA was a collaborative submission by Dominovas Energy and its joint venture partner for the project Mponeng Holdings [PTY] LTD, a South African company located in Johannesburg.

Mponeng Holdings (MPH) t/a Pharox Lumens Africa is a sustainability energy management company which, through its proven technologies, enables energy users to reduce energy consumption in order to preserve energy resources for the future and reduce environmental pollutions by promoting efficient energy use. Its "Demand-Side Management" applications enable clients to run clean and green operations leading to reduced carbon emissions and energy consumption, thereby, maximizing bottom line whilst preserving the environment. MPH is also currently appointed to explore and implement energy efficiency and renewable energy initiatives within the Msunduzi Local Government Municipality.

"The submission of this RFP and entering into this 'JV' agreement with MPH is an extension of our goal to expand and establish roots in multiple regions within sub-Saharan Africa," said Dominovas Energy's chief operating officer and the president of its Fuel Cell Division Michael Watkins. "Having set our sights initially on the 50kW Showcase for Johannesburg, we believe it is critical that the follow-up and immediate next steps be in place and determined early in the process to maintain the momentum we hope to create with the installation of the 'Showcase.' We simply do not see it as prudent to install and then seek to determine the 'next' client," Watkins added.

If awarded, this 20MW RUBICON™ system will be installed to provide electricity for the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Dominovas Energy Corporation (OTCQB: DNRG)

Founded in 2005, Dominovas Energy Corporation (DEC) is a publicly traded company, based in Nevada. With its operating headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dominovas Energy Corporation is a leading power solutions provider to emerging markets around the world. DEC seeks to deploy its proprietary RUBICON™ Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) technology and proprietary ORCAS™ hydro systems for deployment in multi-megawatt power generation units worldwide. The worldwide pursuit of clean and efficient production of electricity via Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology and hydro technology inspired its founders to create an "energy solutions" company. Recognizing that "green" and "alternative energy" markets offer immense potential for growth, Dominovas Energy is aggressively moving to allocate its intellectual and financial capital forthwith, in order to strategically address a green energy solution that is 100% reliable, efficient, and measurably cleaner than GenSets and CCGT. Additionally, unlike wind and solar solutions the RUBICON and ORCAS™ provide baseload power 24/7/365 days a year. By manufacturing and deploying the RUBICON™ and ORCAS™ throughout of the world, Dominovas Energy is committed to creating shareholder value by not only generating guaranteed revenue streams, but also by increasing the value of "human and community capital." Devoted to core values by operating under the utmost of honesty and integrity in all its business transactions, Dominovas Energy is additionally dedicated to respecting the rights of all individuals, while acknowledging and respecting all cultures necessary to support the growth and development of the communities and countries in which it operates. The Company strongly believes in the impact this singularly advanced technology will make on the world and is resolute in its mission to provide electricity where and when economically viable.

For more information, visit www.dominovasenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, as well as other statements made by Dominovas Energy Corporation (the "Company"), contain forward-looking statements that reflect, when made, the Company's current views with respect to current events and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results. All statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or the Company's strategies or expectations are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as is applicable would be discussed under captions as follows: "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings as would be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as required. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. It should be remembered that the price of the ordinary shares and any income from them can go down as well as up. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Contact:

QualityStocks

Scottsdale, Arizona

www.QualityStocks.com

480.374.1336 Office

Email Contact



Investor Questions:

Email Contact



