Frost & Sullivan Awards ResMed for Developing S+ Advanced Sleep Tracking System





The S+ by ResMed is a consumer device to raise awareness of users' sleep habits, giving them the ability to understand, track, and optimize their sleep

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Oct. 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the sleep tracking solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ResMed with the 2016 North American Product Leadership Award for sleep tracking solutions.

Frost & Sullivan believes the S+ by ResMed is the most advanced sleep tracking solution available to consumers today and the only non-contact solution. Sensors in the S+ bedside device track the user's movements and respiratory patterns with less than a 1/10 of a millimeter sensitivity. ResMed's system employs advanced algorithms to quantify both sleep duration and cycle with industry leading precision to provide users with reports comparing their sleep habits with the average and optimal patterns of people in the same gender and age group.

Unlike competing solutions that only track movement, the S+ by ResMed measures both movement and respiratory rate to determine if a user is awake or asleep. In addition, the system analyzes the depth or restfulness of sleep in each stage: light, REM, and deep. Plus, its radio frequency signals have a 4.5-foot cut-off distance, so that the device tracks only one subject's sleep habits.

The S+ solution includes a device interfaced with a mobile app. The user places the device on a flat surface at arm's length and facing his/her upper body. After a one-time set-up, the device syncs automatically with the mobile app when in range and uploads results to a cloud-based platform upon completion of a sleep session. When the app is on, it asks questions regarding the user's daily activities, including physical activity, stress, and caffeine and alcohol intake, and immediately begins tracking the user's respiration rate and movements.

"Upon receiving a stop command from the user on waking, the system delivers a personalized sleep hypnogram that depicts sleep stages during the night and generates a sleep score for comparison with a similar demographic group," said Frost & Sullivan Global Director, Venkat Rajan. "It then offers personalized feedback based on the previous night's data, helping users change their lifestyles for more restful sleep."

ResMed designed the S+ system with a variety of features to help users fall sleep, stay asleep, and wake up at the optimal point during the sleep cycle:

The Relax to Sleep function, which measures users' respiratory rate, plays a relaxing sound that emulates their specific rhythm and then gradually slows down the sound's pace to help users decelerate their respiration rate to fall asleep more quickly. The S+ device will turn the sound off when it senses the user is asleep.

The Mind Clear function allows users to record a voice clip or easily write a note, helping users clear their minds of forgotten tasks or important comments.

The Smart Alarm function allows users to set a 30-minute window for waking. The alarm gently wakes the user during light or REM sleep stages so that the user can wake up alert and rested. If users are in the deep sleep stage, the alarm will wake them lightly, allowing them to emerge gradually from deep sleep instead of jarring them with a loud alarm.

The S+ Mentor provides personalized feedback regarding the user's sleep habits. As the user's sleep improves, the S+ Mentor reprioritizes feedback to help enhance sleep in other ways.

"Furthermore, the S+ device tracks room temperature and ambient light, enabling users to understand how environmental factors can also affect their sleep habits," noted Rajan. "The S+ system can also identify trends in sleep patterns that could indicate a sleep disorder and will prompt users to consult a sleep specialist."

ResMed has positioned itself strongly with its innovative and broad product portfolio, and richly deserves the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cutting-edge cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 2 million patients remotely monitored every day.Our 5,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company - improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 100 countries.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants.

Frost & Sullivan's Growth Partnership supports clients by addressing these opportunities and incorporating 2 key elements driving visionary innovation: the Integrated Value Proposition and the Partnership Infrastructure.

The Integrated Value Proposition provides support to clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation, including research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation, and implementation.

provides support to clients throughout all phases of their journey to visionary innovation, including research, analysis, strategy, vision, innovation, and implementation. The Partnership Infrastructure is entirely unique as it constructs the foundation upon which visionary innovation becomes possible, including 360 degree research, comprehensive industry coverage, and career best practices as well as Frost & Sullivan's global footprint of more than 40 offices.

For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics, and emerging economies?

